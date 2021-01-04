Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

UAE official says Gulf summit to restore Gulf unity

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Monday that a Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday would restore Gulf unity.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post that “more work lies ahead and we are moving in the right direction”. His comments came after a senior Trump administration official said a deal aimed at ending a long-running dispute with Qatar would be signed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous

