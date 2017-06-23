Factbox: Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar to meet list of demands

DUBAI (Reuters) - Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.

The list, compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain, which cut economic, diplomatic and travel ties to Doha on June 5, were presented by a Kuwaiti mediator.

1. Qatar must announce the reduction of diplomatic links with Iran and shut down its missions there. It must expel members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and limit commercial ties as long as they do not contradict international and U.S. sanctions on Iran or jeopardize the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Qatar must cut any military or intelligence cooperation with Iran.

2. Shut immediately the Turkish military base currently being established in Qatar, and halt any military cooperation with Turkey in Qatar.

3. Announce it is cutting relations with all terrorist, ideological and sectarian organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State, al Qaeda and Hezbollah. Designate them as terrorist groups and add them to the lists announced by the four Arab states.

4. Cease funding of any extremist and terrorist individuals, entities and organizations, including those designated as such by the four countries, the United States and other international organizations.

5. Qatar must hand over all designated terrorists wanted by the four countries, the United States and other international organizations, freeze their assets, and stop hosting others in future. It must commit to present any information needed about them especially their movement, whereabouts, and financial information.

6. Shut down Al Jazeera and all affiliated channels.

7. Stop interfering in the four countries' domestic and foreign affairs. Stop allowing their citizens to become naturalized Qataris and extradite those who have been naturalized if they have violated laws in the four countries. Cut ties with the opposition in the four countries and give details of previous cooperation between Qatar and those elements.

8. Provide reparations to the four countries for any damage or opportunity costs incurred because of Qatari policies. The mechanism will be decided on in the agreement that will be signed with Qatar.

9. Align Qatar with its Gulf and Arab neighbors on all levels (military, political, economic, social and security) which guarantee national, Gulf and Arab security, and activate the Riyadh agreements of 2013 and 2014.

10. Provide data showing which opposition groups Qatar supported and what help was provided.

11. Close all media outlets backed by Qatar directly or indirectly.

12. All these demands must be agreed to within 10 days of the date of presentation, or they will be considered void.

13. The agreement will involve clear goals and mechanisms, with monthly reports in the first year, every three months in the next year and then annually for 10 years.