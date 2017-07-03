FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Emir to visit France in late summer: French presidency
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 7:52 PM / a month ago

Qatar's Emir to visit France in late summer: French presidency

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the 25th Arab Summit in Kuwait City, March 25, 2014.Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Monday the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, would travel to France at the end of the summer, as the small Gulf country remains embroiled in a dispute with several other Arab states.

President Emmanuel Macron spoke to al-Thani by telephone on Monday to discuss the situation in the region, the president's office said in a statement.

"During this telephone exchange, the Emir said that in view of the situation, he expected to come to France at the end of summer," the statement added.

Diplomatic sources had said earlier that Qatar's emir was expected to visit France in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans

