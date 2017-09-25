FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Foreign Minister: blockade pushing it closer to Iran economically
September 25, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 25 days ago

Qatar Foreign Minister: blockade pushing it closer to Iran economically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An economic blockade on Qatar is having the effect of pushing Qatar closer to Iran economically, Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Paris.

“They said Qatar was now closer to Iran. By their measures they are pushing Qatar to Iran. They are giving Iran, or any regional force, Qatar like a gift,” he said on Monday.

“Is that their objective, to push one country, a GCC member state toward Iran? This is not a wise objective,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also stressed that Qatar still had political differences with Iran, including over Syria.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
