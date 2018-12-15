Qatar foreign minister says Gulf Arab bloc 'has no teeth'

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani attends a side event at the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said on Saturday that regional alliances need to be reshaped and new governance principles need to be put in place.

Speaking at the annual Doha Forum, he said that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) bloc and its secretary general “has no teeth”.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have imposed a diplomatic and economic boycott of Qatar since June 2017, accusing it of cozying up to their regional rival Iran and supporting terrorism. Doha has denied these allegations.