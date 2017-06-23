FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar semi-government rights body says Arab ultimatum on Qatar 'violation of human rights'
June 23, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in 2 months

Qatar semi-government rights body says Arab ultimatum on Qatar 'violation of human rights'

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - A Qatar semi-government human rights body said on Saturday that a list of demands, presented to Qatar by four Arab states imposing a boycott on the wealthy Gulf country, were a violation of human rights conventions and should not be accepted by Qatar.

"By accepting those demands and conditions Qatar will be subject to international accountability and violating its commitments regarding human rights conventions," Qatar's National Human Rights Committee said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which imposed a boycott on Qatar, issued an ultimatum on Saturday to Doha to close Al Jazeera television, curb ties with Iran, shut a Turkish base and pay reparations among other demands.

Reporting by Tom Finn and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

