Iran's Zarif says welcomes Gulf understandings announced by Kuwait

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez (not pictured) during an official visit in Havana, Cuba, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday welcomed understandings in the Gulf, after Kuwait’s foreign minister said progress was made towards ending a three-year row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar.

“We welcome understandings in the Persian Gulf announced by Kuwait,” tweeted Zarif, whose country has good ties with Qatar. “We hope reconciliation contributes to stability and political & economic development for all peoples of our region.”