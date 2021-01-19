Qatar's foreign minister wants Gulf Arab nations to talk with Iran: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is seen during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

(Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Bloomberg that Qatar has urged Gulf Arab nations to enter a dialogue with Iran and that it was the right time for Doha to broker negotiations.

"This is also a desire that's shared by other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he told Bloomberg TV bloom.bg/369WLz9 in an interview.

The Qatari foreign minister added that his government was supporting ongoing discussions between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of an oil tanker seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard early this month.

Commenting separately on potential U.S.-Iran talks, he said that Qatar will facilitate the discussions if asked and will support whoever is chosen to do so.

“We want the accomplishment, we want to see the deal happening”, he said of potential talks between Washington and Tehran.