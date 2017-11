DOHA (Reuters) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Wednesday his country was against “isolating and besieging” any other country.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari arrives to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

He was speaking in the Qatari capital Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on June 5, saying Qatar supports regional foe Iran and Islamists, a charge which Qatar denies.