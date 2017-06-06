Qatargas tells Japan's JERA no LNG supply impact after rift

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's JERA Co, the world's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Monday it has been informed by Qatargas that there will be no impact on LNG supplies after several Middle East countries cut ties with Qatar.

There would be "no conceivable impact on LNG supplies" from the rift, JERA said in a statement, adding "this is also a geopolitical issue in the Middle East and there is a possibility that this could be closely related to the energy market, so we will continue to keep watch on the movements."

Qatar is the world's biggest exporter of LNG, while Japan is the largest importer, taking in about one-third of global shipments.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.