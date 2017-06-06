Kuwait's emir urges Qatar to ease tensions

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir urged Qatar's Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the worst diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah "expressed his wish" that Qatari ruler "work on easing tensions and refrain from taking any decision that might cause escalation", the Kuwait state news agency Kuna said.

Al-Sabah called on Tamim to give efforts at mediation a chance to contain differences, Kuna said, adding the two leaders spoke over a phone call.