FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Macron tells Abu Dhabi prince France will be uncompromising in fighting terrorism
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 2 months ago

Macron tells Abu Dhabi prince France will be uncompromising in fighting terrorism

FILE PHOTO: Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a ceremony at a monument in memory of mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, in Paris, France, April 24, 2017.Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier today, Macron spoke to Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the rift between Gulf nations, in two separate phone conversations.

"France will be uncompromising in its fight against terrorism and financing of terrorism," an official at the French president's office said, citing what Macron told Abu Dhabi's crown prince.

Macron reiterated in the call with Abu Dhabi, one of the United Arab Emirates, that it was important to preserve stability in the Gulf and that he supported all initiatives to appease tensions that have erupted between Qatar and its Arab neighbors.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, cut diplomatic ties with Qata on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Libya and Yemen later joined them in cutting ties.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Michel Rose; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.