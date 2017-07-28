Arab states to meet in Bahrain on Saturday to discuss Qatar

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attend a press conference after their meeting that discussed the diplomatic situation with Qatar, in Cairo, Egypt July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Elfiqi/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will meet in Manama on Saturday to discuss the latest developments on their blockade of Qatar, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

The four Arab states cut ties with Qatar early last month, accusing it of backing terrorist groups, which Doha denies, and developing ties with Iran.

In the two-day meeting, the four countries will press Qatar to comply with their demands, which include stopping interference in their internal affairs, the Egyptian statement said.

The four Arab countries added 18 more groups and individuals they say are linked to Qatar to their terrorist lists last week.

Efforts led by Kuwait and Turkey and calls from the U.S. administration have failed to ease what has become the worst rift between Arab states in years.