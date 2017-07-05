FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, 'not blockade': Qatari FM
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a month ago

Gulf crisis should be resolved through dialogue, 'not blockade': Qatari FM

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani attends a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (not pictured) in Doha, July 4, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Wednesday his country welcomed any serious effort to solve the crisis with its Arab neighbours through dialogue "not blockade".

Speaking at the Chatham House international affairs think-tank, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also said that what he described as the siege by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab emirates, Bahrain and Egypt was a "clear aggression and an insult".

Reporting by Sylvia westall and Noah Browning, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Catherine Evans

