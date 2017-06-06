FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatar committed to oil supply cut pact: Kuwaiti oil minister
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
June 6, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar committed to oil supply cut pact: Kuwaiti oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq talks to journalists before the beginning of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017.Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar remains committed to an oil output cut agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported quoting the Kuwaiti oil minister on Tuesday, despite a row with some neighboring oil powers.

"Qatar is ... committed to the supply cut decision and its compliance ratio ranges between 93 and 102 percent," the agency quoted the minister, Essam al-Marzouq, as saying.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have severed ties with Qatar in a row in which they accuse Doha of supporting Islamists and Iran, charges which Doha denies.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Jason Neely

