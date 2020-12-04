Pompeo says U.S. 'very hopeful' Gulf rift be resolved, doesn't say when

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media prior to meeting with Kuwait's Foreign Minister in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2020. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the United States was ‘very hopeful’ that a Gulf row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar for over three years would be resolved, adding that was the ‘right thing’ for the people of the those countries.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, Pompeo declined to predict when such a resolution would arrive but said Washington would continue to work to facilitate conversations and dialogue for a resolution.