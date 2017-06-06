Russia: no alarm for oil, gas industry after Qatar diplomatic row - source

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sees no cause for alarm from the energy point of view after the decision by a number of Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar, a Russian source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

In the past, OPEC countries cooperated despite diplomatic rows, the source added, requesting anonymity.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Russia plans to discuss the situation around Qatar during a meeting of the monitoring committee of OPEC and non-OPEC nations, the source said.