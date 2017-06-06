FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: no alarm for oil, gas industry after Qatar diplomatic row - source
June 5, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 2 months ago

Russia: no alarm for oil, gas industry after Qatar diplomatic row - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sees no cause for alarm from the energy point of view after the decision by a number of Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar, a Russian source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

In the past, OPEC countries cooperated despite diplomatic rows, the source added, requesting anonymity.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Russia plans to discuss the situation around Qatar during a meeting of the monitoring committee of OPEC and non-OPEC nations, the source said.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Katya Golubkova

