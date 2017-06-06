FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
June 6, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 2 months ago

Saudi central bank tells banks not to trade with Qatar banks in Qatari riyals: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's central bank has advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The guidance from the central bank came on Monday evening, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The Saudi central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Additional reporting by Katie Paul in Riyadh; Writing by Andrew Torchia

