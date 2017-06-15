Saudi transport minister arrives in Montreal for Gulf airspace talks

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's transport minister arrived in Montreal on Thursday for a meeting with Gulf state ministers called by a U.N. aviation agency following last week's decision by the Arab world's biggest powers to isolate Qatar.

Qatar had asked the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to intervene after its Gulf neighbors closed their airspace to Qatar flights. [nL1N1JC0IA].

The meeting was scheduled to start at 9:30 AM EST at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal.