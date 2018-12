DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar sent State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi to attend the annual Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) summit to be held on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

The director of information office at the Qatar ministry of foreign affairs, Ahmed AlRumaihi, tweeted: “Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi arrived in Riyadh to lead the delegation of Qatar to the GCC summit.”