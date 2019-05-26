Qatar's Emir receives invitation from Saudi King to attend two summits in Mecca

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attends a welcome ceremony hosted by China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received onSunday an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to attend two summits in Mecca on May 30, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Saudi King Salman had proposed holding two summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss implications of drone strikes on oil installations in the kingdom and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.