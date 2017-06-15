FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi king should resolve Gulf rift during Ramadan: RTP
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi king should resolve Gulf rift during Ramadan: RTP

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a fast-breaking iftar dinner in Ankara, Turkey, June 6, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia's King Salman to resolve the rift with Qatar before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to an interview with Portuguese state broadcaster RTP on Thursday.

Erdogan also said that Muslim countries should not be imposing sanctions on fellow Muslim nations.

Qatar is facing a severe economic and diplomatic boycott by Saudi Arabia and its regional allies who cut ties last week, in the worst rift among Gulf Arab states in years.

They accuse Qatar of funding terrorism and cosying up to Iran, all of which Qatar denies.

Turkey, which backs Qatar, has sought to solve the issue through diplomacy, saying the rift is detrimental to the Islamic world.

"We want this to be resolved through dialogue by the end of Ramadan. Currently, Saudi Arabia's king can take such a step" to resolve the crisis, Erdogan told RTP.

"A Muslim should not opt for such sanctions on another Muslim, especially during the month of Ramadan."

Ramadan is due to end later in June.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is due to visit Saudi Arabia on Friday in an attempt to help solve the crisis.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.