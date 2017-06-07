FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Turkish parliament approves bill to deploy troops in Qatar
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 2 months ago

Turkish parliament approves bill to deploy troops in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament on Wednesday approved a draft bill allowing its troops to be deployed to a Turkish military base in Qatar, an apparent move to support the Gulf Arab country when it faces diplomatic and trade isolation from some of the biggest Middle Eastern powers.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and closed their airspace to commercial flights on Monday, charging it with financing militant groups. Qatar denies the accusations.

The bill, drafted before the rift, passed with 240 votes in favor, largely with support from the ruling AK Party and nationalist opposition MHP.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Larry King

