a month ago
Qatar says more Turkish troops have arrived at military base
July 11, 2017 / 8:44 PM / a month ago

Qatar says more Turkish troops have arrived at military base

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar said on Tuesday more Turkish troops had arrived at a military base in Doha after Ankara fast-tracked legislation last month for more soldiers to be deployed there.

Training has been ongoing since June 19. The base in Qatar houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.

Ankara has backed Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, cut all economic and diplomatic ties this month, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies.

"This defense cooperation between Doha and Ankara is part of their common defense vision to support anti terrorism efforts and maintain security and stability in the region," a statement by Qatar's Armed Forces said.

The statement did not give the number of Turkish troops at the base or how many had just joined to bolster the deployment.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

