a month ago
Turkey sent some 200 cargo planes to Qatar since dispute began: minister
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 7:33 AM / a month ago

Turkey sent some 200 cargo planes to Qatar since dispute began: minister

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has sent 197 cargo planes, 16 trucks and one ship to Qatar to meet its daily needs since a dispute broke out last month between Qatar and other Gulf states, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.

At a meeting with Zeybekci in the Turkish capital Ankara, Qatar's economy minister, Ahmed bin Jassim al-Thani, said Doha's sea and air trade was continuing without disruption despite sanctions.

Ankara has backed Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut all economic and diplomatic ties with it, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies.

(This story corrects Qatari minister comment in para 2 to refer to air trade.)

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

