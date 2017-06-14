FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 2 months ago

Turkish foreign minister heads to Kuwait in Qatar crisis: sources

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference at Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 11, 2017.Huseyin Aldemir/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was to travel to Kuwait on Wednesday evening after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign ministry sources said, in his quest to broker an end to a dispute between the Gulf state and other Arab countries.

Turkey has backed Qatar in the crisis and President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday the rift was damaging the Islamic world and Ankara would do all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation. [L8N1JB36L]

No details were immediately available on Cavusoglu's visit to Qatar or the rest of his itinerary. Doha denies accusations by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that it supports terrorism and courts regional rival Iran.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler

