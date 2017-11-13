FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says he will discuss Gulf crisis in Kuwait
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 11:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will discuss a solution to the five-month dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbors during a visit to Kuwait.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament of his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on June 5, saying Qatar supports regional foe Iran and Islamists, a charge Qatar denies.

Erdogan is scheduled on Tuesday to visit Kuwait, which has tried to mediate in the Gulf dispute. On Wednesday he will visit Qatar, which Ankara has supported and where Turkey has a military base.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
