2 months ago
Trump, Egypt's Sisi discuss Arab unity, fighting terrorism: White House
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 2 months ago

Trump, Egypt's Sisi discuss Arab unity, fighting terrorism: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among Arab countries, the White House said in a statement.

It was the fourth call Trump has had with a regional leader since Gulf allies severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over long-standing allegations that Doha is courting Iran.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of all countries implementing agreements recently reached at a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to fight terrorism, counter extremism, and stop the funding of terrorist groups, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese

