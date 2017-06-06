FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Mideast trip paid off with crackdown on funding 'extremism'
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 2 months ago

Trump says Mideast trip paid off with crackdown on funding 'extremism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his trip to the Middle East was "already paying off" as regional leaders followed through on their promise to take a hard line on funding militant groups.

"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!" Trump said in a series of Twitter posts.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

