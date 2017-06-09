Blockade against Qatar 'hindering' planning for long-term operation: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A blockade against Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states was not affecting current operations against Islamic State, but was "hindering" the ability to plan for long-term operations, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"While current operations from Al Udeid Air Base have not been interrupted or curtailed, the evolving situation is hindering our ability to plan for longer-term military operations," Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is home to more than 11,000 U.S. and coalition forces and an important base for the fight against Islamic State. He did not explain how exactly it was affecting planning for longer-term operations. Davis said Qatar remained critical for air operations against Islamic State.