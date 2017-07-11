FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Qatar sign MOU on combatting terrorism, financing
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 1:41 PM / a month ago

U.S., Qatar sign MOU on combatting terrorism, financing

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States and Qatar signed an agreement on combatting terrorism and its financing during a visit to Doha by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his senior adviser R.C. Hammond told reporters.

"Qatar and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding between the two counties outlining future efforts Qatar can take to fortify its fight against terrorism and actively address terrorism funding issues," he said.

"This is a hopeful step forward," Hammond added.

Reporting By Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

