2 months ago
Saudi prince, Tillerson discuss fight against 'terrorism': agency
June 11, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

Saudi prince, Tillerson discuss fight against 'terrorism': agency

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stands at a press conference at the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at Government House in Sydney, Australia, June 5, 2017.Jason Reed

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed efforts to "counter terrorism and extremism" in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.

The two also reviewed bilateral efforts to "fight financing of terrorist organizations as part of efforts to achieve security and stability in the region", the agency said.

Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies cut ties with Qatar last week, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and over its ties to Iran.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Sami Aboudi and Jason Neely

