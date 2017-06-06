U.S. trying to resolve Middle East rift with Qatar: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is communicating with all the parties in the Middle East "to resolve issues and restore cooperation" after several countries moved to break diplomatic ties with Qatar, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The U.S. still wants to see this issue de-escalated and resolved immediately, in keeping with the principles that the president laid out in terms of defeating terror financing and extremism," spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing."