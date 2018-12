FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrives to attend the Paris Peace Forum as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to attend a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Dec. 9, Qatar News Agency said on Tuesday.

Qatar has not confirmed what level of representation it would be sending to the summit yet.