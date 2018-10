FILE PHOTO: Bahrain Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa speaks during a news conference in Manama, Bahrain, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

MANAMA (Reuters) - The Gulf Arab region will remain a pillar of stability in the Middle East, Bahrain’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa also told a security summit in Bahrain that a proposed regional security alliance bringing together the United States, Gulf allies, Egypt and Jordan would be “open to those who accept its principles”.