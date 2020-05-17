Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal off Yemen, ship's manager says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Stolt Tankers said its vessel the Stolt Apal was attacked by pirates 75 nautical miles off Yemen’s coast on Sunday.

Stolt Tankers said six armed pirates approached the vessel in two speedboats.

“After multiple warning shots were fired by the armed guard team aboard Stolt Apal, the skiffs opened fire on the ship. The armed guard team returned fire, disabling one skiff and ending the pursuit,” Stolt Tankers said.

“The bridge area sustained minor damage from bullets but there were no injuries, no pollution and no cargo impacted on Stolt Apal. A coalition warship responded and Stolt Apal has resumed her voyage.”