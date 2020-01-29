World News
January 29, 2020 / 7:13 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UAE says working to put out fire on oil tanker off Sharjah coast: UAE media council official

1 Min Read

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are “working to put out a fire that broke out aboard an oil tanker 21 miles off the coast of Sharjah after receiving a distress message. A proper investigation is in progress,” an official at the UAE National Media Council said on Wednesday, citing the UAE Federal Transport Authority – Land & Maritime (FTA).

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier on Wednesday that it had received reports of a vessel on fire northwest of the UAE emirate of Sharjah.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Bernadette Baum

