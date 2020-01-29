Reports of vessel on fire off UAE's Sharjah: UKMTO

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday it had received reports of a vessel on fire northwest of the United Arab Emirates’ emirate of Sharjah.

Ships in the area were initially alerted through a separate advisory, seen by Reuters, which said an oil tanker was on fire.

“This Advisory is not classified as a Maritime Security Event and has not been verified by UKMTO,” the email with the report said.

Separately, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said they were aware of an incident off the coast of Sharjah and were monitoring the situation.

UAE authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.