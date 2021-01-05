Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

UAE official said rebuilding trust required to end Gulf dispute

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates official voiced optimism over an agreement to end a bitter dispute with Qatar at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday but said trust-building measures were needed to re-establish ties.

“We need to be realistic about the need to restore confidence and restore cohesion,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told Al Arabiya television.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Editing by Alison Williams

