UAE official said rebuilding trust required to end Gulf dispute

FILE PHOTO: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates official voiced optimism over an agreement to end a bitter dispute with Qatar at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday but said trust-building measures were needed to re-establish ties.

“We need to be realistic about the need to restore confidence and restore cohesion,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told Al Arabiya television.