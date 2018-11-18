GCC summit offers hope to end dispute: Kuwaiti minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - The next Gulf Cooperation Council summit, to be held in Riyadh next month, may be an opportunity to end the rift within the group, Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying by state news agency KUNA.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-GCC member Egypt have imposed sanctions on GCC member Qatar accusing it of cozying up to their regional rival Iran and supporting terrorism.

At last year’s GCC summit, held in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain sent ministers or deputy prime ministers, rather than heads of state.

Kuwait’s deputy foreign minister, Khalid al-Jarallah, expressed optimism that this year’s summit will see a high level of representation from all member states.

“This summit is a glimpse of hope to revive the efforts of containing the long-standing gulf dispute”, al-Jarallah said.