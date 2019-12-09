Qatar state minister for foreign affairs arrives in Riyadh: QNA

Flags of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries wave on the streets ahead of the 40th GCC summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, state news agency QNA said, for a preparatory meeting ahead of an annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders that could see a thaw in a 2-1/2-year Gulf crisis.

Minister Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi represented Qatar last year at the summit, but it is still possible that the ruling emir will attend this year’s meeting on Tuesday, following high-level Saudi-Qatari discussions to end the boycott of Qatar.