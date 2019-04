FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai airline flydubai is having talks with Airbus about a potential purchase of A320neo planes, its chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said on Monday.

Flydubai currently operates a fleet of only Boeing 737 aircraft.