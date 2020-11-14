Natural gas producer Gulfport Energy files for bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Natural gas explorer and producer Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, becoming the latest to succumb to weak crude prices as COVID-19 pandemic crimps fuel demand.

In a statement on Saturday, Gulfport said it has secured $262.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders under its revolving credit facility, including $105 million in new money that will be available upon court approval.