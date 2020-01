FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd (002074.SZ) is in talks with Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) for potential strategic cooperation in technology, product, and capital, the Chinese battery maker wrote in a company filing on Monday.

Guoxuan added it has not reached a legally binding agreement with the German automaker regarding the terms and conditions of its cooperation.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Volkswagen was preparing to purchase a 20% stake in Guoxuan.