Volkswagen becomes biggest shareholder of China's EV battery maker Guoxuan

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) has become the biggest shareholder of China’s electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd with a 26.5% stake, Guoxuan said in stock exchange filings on Thursday.
Reuters reported the Volkswagen is in final talks to invest in the Hefei-based battery company on Wednesday.
Guoxuan said it will restart share trading on May 29. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
