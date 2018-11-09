Fly Jamaica flight makes emergency landing in Guyana, six hurt

(Reuters) - At least six passenger were injured early Friday when a Fly Jamaica Boeing 757 airplane headed for Toronto made an emergency landing in Guyana, officials said.

Fly Jamaica flight OJ256 was in the air for about 20 minutes after taking off from Georgetown, Guyana, when the pilot indicated the plane was experiencing problems with its hydraulic system, Guyana officials said at a news conference.

The plane had 120 passengers and eight crew members on board. Six passengers suffered nonlife threatening injuries when the plane landed about 45 minutes after it departed Cheddi Jagan International Airport at about 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), they said.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority is leading the investigation and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which automatically assists with inquiries under international rules, was notified, officials said.

Last week, Indonesian airliner Lion Air flight JT610, an almost new Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed into the sea soon after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.