FILE PHOTO: Guyana's President David Arthur Granger review an honour guard during Mercosur trade bloc annual summit in Brasilia, Brazil December, 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

GEORGETOWN (Reuters) - Guyanese President David Granger on Thursday told supporters his coalition was ready to serve five more years in office following the country’s presidential election on Monday.

Opposition leaders have cried fraud and diplomats from the United States and European Union questioned part of the results of the vote.