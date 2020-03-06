Guyana police surround elections office amid dispute over vote results

GEORGETOWN (Reuters) - Guyanese police on Friday surrounded an elections council office amid accusations that the results of this week’s presidential election were altered to favor incumbent President David Granger, according to a Reuters witness.

Diplomats and opposition leaders on Thursday questioned official results of the vote in Guyana, held on Monday to choose who will oversee a nascent oil boom that has the potential to transform the economy of the poor South American nation.

The situation could fuel long-simmering ethnic tensions between the country’s Afro-Guyanese and those of Indian descent, who have grown suspicious that the other is seeking control over revenues from oil production, which ramps up this year.

Dozens of police officers remained outside the command center of the Guyana Elections Commission, known locally as GECOM.

Late on Thursday night, the police had entered the building and kicked out employees and observers, according to a video of the incident that was broadcast by local media.

Opposition leaders say the elections council inflated votes for Granger in an area known as Region Four, the country’s most populous electoral district, to give him a lead over opposition candidate Irfaan Ali.

Following the accusations, Granger gave celebratory statements to a rally of supporters in which he promised, “We are here to serve you for the next five years” and alluded to a swearing-in ceremony on Friday.