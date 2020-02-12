Guyana to export in the coming days its first share of oil: official

FILE PHOTO: Vessels carrying supplies for an offshore oil platform operated by Exxon Mobil are seen at the Guyana Shore Base Inc wharf on the Demerara River, south of Georgetown, Guyana, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Cohen/File Photo

(Reuters) - Guyana is getting ready to export in the coming days the first cargo of Liza crude entitled to the government as share of the oil produced by a consortium led by energy giant ExxonMobil (XOM.N), the head of the country’s Energy Department said on Wednesday.

The tanker Cap Philippe, which is approaching Guyanese waters, is expected to load 1 million barrels of the light sweet crude. The cargo, along with another two to come, was sold by Guyana to Royal Dutch Shell RDSA.L in a December tender.

The government of the South American nation, which in December became an oil producer, is expected to receive at least five cargoes of crude produced by the Exxon-led consortium this year, or about 13,700 barrels per day (bpd), said the Energy Department’s director, Mark Bynoe.