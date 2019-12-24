Shell trading unit to buy Guyana's first three crude oil cargoes

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

GEORGETOWN (Reuters) - Guyana said on Tuesday that Royal Dutch Shell’s trading unit had won the rights to market the government’s first three cargoes of crude oil, just days after oil production began off the South American country’s coast.

An Exxon Mobil-led consortium, which also includes Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd, began producing crude from the Liza well on Friday. The companies have discovered more than six billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas in the Stabroek block, where Liza is located.

Guyana has no history of oil production nor any domestic refining capacity, so it launched an auction last week to sell the first three cargoes the government is entitled to under the contract. It plans to search for a partner for a longer-term deal to market the government’s share of crude early next year.

In a statement, Guyana’s Department of Energy said Shell Western Supply and Trading had been chosen from a group of nine listed international oil companies that presented proposals because its “competitive pricing” would protect the government from volatility.

The government added that Shell demonstrated “willingness to share critical refinery information” to help it understand characteristics of Liza’s crude, a new grade.

The Department of Energy did not reveal the price at which it had sold the cargoes to Shell.

“The sale has been premised on a Dated Brent price basis which reflects the tradable, spot market value of crude oil,” the statement read.